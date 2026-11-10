Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said, “H1 FY27 has built well on the strong start we made in the first quarter. In H1, total income grew ~87%, EBITDA grew ~92% and net profit grew ~94% year-on-year. Growth came from both our vintage business and our new-age brands. Our core formulations business keeps getting more efficient and keeps adding higher-margin registrations. Our newer businesses in pet care, mobility, nutrition and dermaceuticals are now in a high-growth phase. These businesses carry better margins, so as they grow, they are steadily raising the quality of our earnings. Fredun GX is now present in 19 states, and pharmacies and distributors are giving our products strong acceptance and repeat orders. The industry around us is giving us strong support. Access to medicine is still low across large parts of India, especially in Tier 2 to Tier 4 towns. Demand for affordable, quality formulations also remain strong in our export markets. In parallel, consumers are moving towards preventive healthcare, nutrition and wellness. Pet care is one of the fastest-changing categories, as more pet parents treat their pets as family. This quarter we took important steps to capture that opportunity. We acquired Furlicks, picked up a 26% stake in Goodman Vetcare and launched PAWTALKS. These now sit alongside our functional foods, diagnostics and the Wagr platform, and together they bring us closer to a complete pet-wellness ecosystem in India. We remain very optimistic about the road ahead. We are expanding capacity with the aim of building one of the largest manufacturing units at a single location in the country. We are also widening our product basket and strengthening the balance sheet. As always, we would rather under-promise and over-deliver. Our focus stays on consistent product availability, deeper market penetration and sustainable, profitable growth that creates lasting value for our shareholders.”