Fleetx.ai Acquires Pando.ai, Strengthening Its Leadership In India’s Fleet And Logistics Technology Market

Over the last nine years, Fleetx.ai has evolved from a fleet visibility platform into the AI intelligence layer for the industries that keep India’s economy running, including logistics, construction, energy, retail, and manufacturing. The company is trusted by some of the country’s largest enterprises, including UltraTech, Adani, AM/NS India, MP Birla Group, Maersk, Unilever, Mondelez, etc., to automate physical operations that were once managed manually, through spreadsheets, or across disconnected systems. With the acquisition of Pando.ai, Fleetx.ai takes its clearest step yet toward building a unified AI intelligence layer for physical operations – one where the platform doesn’t just surface insights, but reasons, plans, and acts on them. Fleetx.ai believes this shift, from monitoring operations to autonomously executing them, will define the next decade of enterprise logistics in India.