Fieldmarshal Launches India’s First ARAI Approved TREM V Compliant Single Cylinder Diesel Engines In 15 HP & 18 HP Categories

TREM V stands for Tractor Emission Stage V. It is India’s next-generation emission standard for agricultural machinery, particularly tractors, power tillers and combine harvesters. It is broadly comparable in purpose to BS-VI for road vehicles, but TREM is a separate regulatory framework for off-road/agricultural equipment. MoRTH specifically separated the TREM nomenclature from the CEV emission standards in 2020.

A tractor/engine manufacturer claiming TREM V compliance has to ensure that its engine and emission-control system meet prescribed limits for pollutants such as: CO – Carbon MonoxideHC – HydrocarbonsNOx – Nitrogen OxidesPM – Particulate MatterPN – Particle Number for applicable power categoriesThe equipment has to undergo prescribed type-approval and conformity-of-production (CoP) testing, using the relevant test procedures under AIS-137 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.