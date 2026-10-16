India Must Treat Buildings As Products, Not Projects

New Delhi [India], October 16: India is in middle of one of the biggest urban shifts any country has seen. A World Bank data shows our towns and cities will hold 600 million people by 2036, about 40% of the country’s population. A CREDAI and Liases Foras report puts India’s total housing demand at 93 million homes by the same year. Our ambitions belong to this century. The way we build does not.