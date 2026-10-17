West Bengal CM Allots 50 Acres In Haldia To Truevis Technologies For Rs. 500 Crore Medical Equipment Manufacturing Plant

A spokesperson for Truevis Technologies said: “The 50 acres in Haldia mark an important milestone in Truevis’ growth as a manufacturer. Haldia offers a deep industrial base, a port, power and connectivity, and a government with a clear vision for manufacturing-led growth. We will build large medical equipment in Bengal for eastern India and beyond, progressively localise components, and develop a skilled technical workforce with local institutions. We thank the Government of West Bengal and Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari for their support and look forward to creating quality jobs while making advanced medical technologies more accessible.”