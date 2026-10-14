New Delhi [India], October 12: For over 32 years, the Haardik Nayak Group has served families from Navsari, Gujarat, India, guided by one belief: wealth management is about relationships that compound across generations. Its BMW approach, Beyond Money & Wealth, values continuity, a trusted single point of contact and conversations that are not sales-first. True to its philosophy, “For Families • By a Family,” The next generation is now working alongside the founder across mutual funds, insurance, alternatives, global investments and loans. The group is also creating Calm Farm, an experience centre where families can pause, talk and reconnect. Inspiring trust since 1994. Building legacies. Strengthening generations.