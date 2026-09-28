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Elitecon International Revenue Jumps 9.2 Times To ₹5,075 Crore In FY26

Elitecon International reported ₹5,085.20 crore consolidated revenue and ₹195.98 crore pre-tax profit for FY26, while outlining plans to expand FMCG and electronics operations across overseas markets.

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Elitecon International Revenue Jumps 9.2 Times To ₹5,075 Crore In FY26

New Delhi [India], September 29: Elitecon International reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹5,085.20 crore and a pre-tax profit of ₹195.98 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026, according to its audited results submitted to the BSE.

For the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at ₹1,882.23 crore, while the company recorded a pre-tax loss of ₹73.67 crore.

Elitecon submitted a clearer copy of its standalone and consolidated results on September 26.

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The results also disclosed revisions to the company’s consolidated figures for the September and December 2025 quarters. Elitecon said the earlier filings had included figures for two subsidiaries from periods before their acquisition. The error was identified during the statutory audit, it said, adding that the revisions did not affect the audited results for the year ended March 2026.

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Separately, the company has outlined plans to expand its FMCG and electronics trading operations across West Asia, Africa and ASEAN markets. It is also exploring overseas manufacturing joint ventures. Elitecon said its subsidiaries in the UAE and Singapore completed a full year of operations during FY26.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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