Elista Unveils New Mini-LED PRO QLED 4K Google TVs In 55” And 65” Screen Sizes

Commenting on the launch, Pawan Kumar, CEO, Elista, said, “The television is increasingly becoming the centre of entertainment in Indian homes, and consumers today expect a significantly better viewing experience when they upgrade to a large-screen TV. With our Mini-LED PRO range, we are bringing together advanced picture technology, immersive audio, smart functionality and premium design in one proposition. The launch is another step in our endeavour to make advanced consumer technology accessible to a wider set of Indian households.”