Apple’s New Mac Mini Gets A Huge AI Upgrade: Here’s What’s New

The new Mac mini starts at $899 and comes with Apple’s M6 or M5 Pro chip.
Apple says the M6 version delivers up to four times faster AI performance than the previous M4 model.
The company has also launched new Mac Studio models powered by M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.
Apple has unveiled a new Mac mini with upgraded chips aimed at users who want to run artificial intelligence (AI) agents locally, according to a Reuters report. The company also refreshed its Mac Studio desktop lineup with more powerful processors designed for demanding AI workloads.
The new Mac mini starts at $899, making it $100 more expensive than the previous model. It is available with either Apple’s new M6 chip or the M5 Pro, while the higher-end Mac Studio starts at $2,499.
The launch comes as demand grows for computers capable of running autonomous AI agents on-device. The news agency reported that some Apple stores have seen inventories of the Mac mini and Mac Studio decline as consumers use the machines for AI applications.
New Mac Mini Gets Major AI Upgrade
One version of the new Mac mini is powered by Apple’s 2-nanometre M6 chip. Apple said the processor can deliver up to four times faster AI performance and twice the graphics and storage speeds compared with the M4-powered model.
The M5 Pro version is aimed at professional users and offers up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU. The company is positioning the machine for workloads such as visual effects and other demanding computing tasks.
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Apple hardware chief Johny Srouji said the Mac mini could be used as a home computer, a professional studio machine or an “always-on agentic device”.
Mac Studio Gets M5 Max, M5 Ultra Chips
Apple has also updated its Mac Studio desktop computers with the M5 Max and new M5 Ultra chips. The devices are aimed at developers and other professional users working with large AI models.
The updated machines can run large models directly on the device and combine the computing power of multiple systems for more intensive AI workloads.
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The M5 Max Mac Studio starts at $2,499, while the M5 Ultra model starts at $5,499. The previous-generation Mac Studio started at $1,999.
The launch also comes as Apple faces higher memory costs driven by strong demand from AI data centres. The company had raised prices on some Mac and iPad models in June as memory chip costs increased.
The launch is also likely to be the final major Apple product unveiling under Tim Cook as CEO, before hardware veteran John Ternus takes over the role.