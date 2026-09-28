Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts In New Delhi

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League debuted in New Delhi, bringing players together for competitive matches, fitness and community at DACE Athletic Club.

The league offered Delhi a lively new way to experience pickleball, bringing together sport, entertainment and community in one evening.

India is emerging as an exciting growth market for pickleball. JOOLA’s partnership with the league reflects its commitment to supporting the athletes, organisers and communities helping the sport grow.

With no entry fee, the invitational league was designed to celebrate friendly competition, fitness and camaraderie. The event was presented by Estera Real Estate in partnership with JOOLA, DACE Athletic Club and 108 Art Project.

Players, including women participants, took to the courts from sunset until late at night. Spirited matches were accompanied by music, food and soft drinks, creating a relaxed atmosphere on and off the court.

Conceptualised by Shaleen Jain, the league grew from his passion for racquet sports. Having played in and organised several recreational tennis tournaments, Shaleen turned to pickleball to create a fresh, community-focused sporting experience.

New Delhi [India], September 28: The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League made its debut on 26 September 2026 at DACE Athletic Club in R.K. Puram, a swanky new sports facility with padel and pickleball courts, a turf for football and cricket, and a restaurant, with Pilates planned for the future.

left to right Tarun khanna of 108 art projects, Shaleen jain organiser , Samant Brara of Estera real estate , Puranjay kataraa of Dace athletic club , and Amarjeet Batra , MD Spotify India

left to right Tarun khanna of 108 art projects, Shaleen jain organiser , Samant Brara of Estera real estate , Puranjay kataraa of Dace athletic club , and Amarjeet Batra , MD Spotify India

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