MP: First Transformer Rolled Out From CG Power's Sehore Facility

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Friday rolled out the first power transformer from its new greenfield facility in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, touted as India's largest single-location power transformer manufacturing plant, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav saying the project would create over 2,000 jobs.
Spread over 50 acres, the facility was built to manufacture 220 kV to 1,200 kV class power transformers and has a capacity to roll out 35 transformers a month, the company said.
Yadav, who was present during the rollout of the first transformer, said high-voltage transmission equipment was critical to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.
"A facility such as this strengthens India's capability in high-voltage transmission equipment and supports our transition from a power-deficit to a power-sufficient nation," Yadav said.
He said industrial investments of this scale in Madhya Pradesh would create opportunities for local youth and contribute to the development of communities.
"This facility from CG will create over 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in Sehore," the chief minister said.
Yadav said the state government would ensure that investment proposals signed in Madhya Pradesh translated into operational factories on the ground and continued to benefit the people of the state.
CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah said India's electricity demand was expected to rise as the country moved towards becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2030.
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CG Power has been involved in electrical infrastructure equipment, including transformers and switchgears, for nearly nine decades, he said.
"This facility has been built at scale to manufacture the world's largest power transformers. It will supplement the demand for power infrastructure equipment and also contribute to exports," Subbiah said.
CG Power Group CEO and Managing Director Amar Kaul said the facility had been brought into operation within 13-14 months of the bhoomi pujan performed by Yadav in August 2025.
"The first transformer rollout today is a tangible outcome of agility, collaboration and ownership mindset with which the facility was built," Kaul said.
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He credited the Madhya Pradesh government and the company's execution teams for helping accelerate the project while maintaining quality and safety standards.
The facility will cater to critical sectors including utilities, data centres, railways, renewable energy, oil and gas and transmission infrastructure projects, besides supporting the company's export business, CG Power said.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions, headquartered in Mumbai, operates across industrial and power systems and manufactures products, including transformers, switchgears, motors and railway propulsion systems.
The company has 22 manufacturing units in India and one in Sweden, besides a network of regional and branch offices. It is also expanding into semiconductors and consumer appliances, according to the company.