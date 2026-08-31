Zomato To Cut Around 250 Jobs As Hyderabad Support Centre Shuts

Zomato is cutting around 250 jobs as it closes its customer support centre in Hyderabad.
The company is consolidating in-house support operations at its Gurugram headquarters.
The workforce reduction comes as Zomato increases outsourcing of customer-care work to external partners.
Zomato, the food delivery platform owned by Eternal, is set to cut around 250 jobs as it shuts its customer support centre in Hyderabad, according to an Economic Times report.
The company is consolidating its in-house customer support operations at its Gurugram headquarters, meaning it is not shutting down its overall customer support operations. The workforce reduction is part of a restructuring of Zomato’s customer support model, the report said.
Zomato has also been outsourcing a larger share of its customer-care work to external partners over the past six months. Employees were informed about the workforce reduction on Monday, August 31, according to the report.