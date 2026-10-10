Diversified Polymer Products Manufacturer Selzer Polymers Limited Files DRHP With NSE Emerge

Selzer Polymers began operations in 2011 as a partnership firm and was subsequently converted into Selzer Polymers Private Limited in 2024 before becoming Selzer Polymers Limited in 2026. The Company manufactures HDPE-based products across three key verticals: Water Tanks, Industrial Packaging Products, and Solar Floating Systems and Multipurpose Floaters. The Company was among the first in India to introduce Auto-Clean Water Tanks, HDPE Septic Tanks and Octagonal Underground Sump Tanks. Its products range from 300 litres to 2,000 litres in the water tank segment and 8 litres to 250 litres in industrial packaging products. The Company is led by Mr. Tony Pellissery Lonappan, Promoter and Managing Director, who brings 31 years of experience, supported by an experienced promoter and management team across polymer processing, manufacturing, sales, finance and business operations.