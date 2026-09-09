Tata’s Defence Ambitions Get A Big Boost With ₹20,000 Cr Project Zorawar

Tata Advanced Systems has emerged as the lowest bidder for Project Zorawar.
The project is valued at nearly ₹20,000 crore.
Tata will develop two prototypes within 130 weeks.
Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) has emerged as the lowest bidder in the Defence Ministry’s contest to develop a next-generation light battle tank for the Indian Army, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).
The Project Zorawar programme, valued at nearly ₹20,000 crore, involves developing an Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT). The tank is being designed to operate across challenging terrains, including high-altitude areas, marshlands and deserts.
The selection follows a three-year process during which technical and commercial bids from five entities were evaluated, according to the report. TASL will now be required to develop and demonstrate two prototype tanks within 130 weeks.
Tata, Mahindra To Develop Prototypes
The project is being executed under the Defence Ministry’s Make-1 category, which allows the government to fund up to 70% of project development costs. According to ET, Mahindra Defence Systems, which emerged as the second-lowest bidder, will also be invited to develop a prototype.
The development comes after objections were raised by one of the competing entities over TASL’s selection. TASL had reportedly emerged as the lowest bidder last year, but the objections led to further examination by the Army and the Defence Ministry.
The objections were subsequently found to be invalid following the examination, according to the people cited by the news publication. The project has now moved towards the stage of issuing a Production Order (PO).
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Tata Expands Its Defence Manufacturing
The development marks a significant expansion of TASL’s presence in land-based defence platforms. The Tata Group company has previously supplied tactical trucks and infantry fighting vehicles to the Army.
Project Zorawar will take the company further into tracked and armoured systems. TASL is learnt to have proposed a tank featuring an indigenous turret system as well as self-developed loitering munitions, according to ET.
The programme is also notable as the first Indian battle tank project to be fully developed by the private sector. It is aimed at creating a platform suited to varied operating conditions, from high-altitude terrain to marshlands and deserts.
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With the project now moving towards prototype development and the Production Order stage, TASL is set to deepen its role in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.