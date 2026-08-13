Q3 Technologies Advances Business Resilience With Next-Generation Managed IT Services

“This is not about becoming yet another vendor for enterprises. We strive to be a partner who knows their technology stack but also knows how the business works,” says Gaurav Saxena, Head of IT and Technology Infrastructure Services. “This is the bar we set for ourselves. No matter whether we are working with a medium-sized enterprise which is creating a first cloud environment or with a multinational company managing its infrastructure all over the world, our aim remains the same – reducing the disruptions, enhancing the security and making IT operations deliver real business results.”