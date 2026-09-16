Keralam To Focus On Time-Bound Execution Of Flagship Projects: CM Satheesan

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state government is focusing on the implementation of the flagship projects in a time-bound manner without compromising on quality while scaling up efforts to attract investment by sending out the message of ‘Invest in Keralam’ globally.
Satheesan was delivering the inaugural address to the three-day ‘Reimagining Keralam’ initiative that features a series of Round Table Conferences (RTCs) to evolve the framework for fast-tracking the transformational projects announced by the state government in the 2026-27 Budget.
“This event is the biggest step for turning the concept of ‘Invest Keralam’ into a reality. We need to adopt a modern-day approach while executing projects which also should be result-oriented. In income generating projects, it would be ideal to leverage the support of the Malayali diaspora,” Satheesan said.
The state promises plenty of investment opportunities if the advantages it offers are leveraged diligently, especially in the aviation and maritime sectors, he noted.
Highlighting the strengths of Keralam in various verticals, including healthcare and education, the Chief Minister said the talent pool of the state has to be showcased globally and create opportunities for the youngsters work in their home state.
Noting that the state will be setting sustainable models in all key domains, Satheesan said the government is keen to come out with a disaster resilience management system which will be a model for the country.
In his keynote address to the inaugural session of the event, Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty said it is vital to create conducive ecosystem by leveraging cutting-edge technology in every sector to pave the way for attracting investments in a big way.
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“All these matters will be discussed at the RTC by experts. The government is committed to remove hurdles through policy initiatives to enable completion of projects in a time-bound manner,” he added.
Various other ministers also attended the sessions.
In his address, K M Chandrasekhar, Vice Chairperson, State Planning Board, said the ideas and suggestions emerging from the roundtables will be consolidated to prepare the 15th Five Year Plan in a different mode.
Bishwanath Sinha, state Chief Secretary, said the initiative will come out with a framework to enable various departments to proceed with feasibility studies, master plans, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) or consultancy engagements.
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A key take-away of the initiative will be a Draft Project Scope Document for each programme.
In his welcome address, A P M Mohammed Hanish, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce, said the RTCs have been designed to consolidate the factors beneficial for implementing each major development project of the government.
The RTCs bring together ministers, top bureaucrats, domain experts, representatives of government departments and agencies, regulatory authorities, knowledge institutions, industry, funding agencies and stakeholders from multiple sectors to give concrete shape to the project proposals, setting them on clearly defined implementation pathways.
The deliberations focus on the vision, scope, ownership, institutional arrangements, resource requirements and implementation strategy for each programme.
The key domains of discussion at the RTCs, held at two venues in the city, include industry, infrastructure development, IT, startup and innovation ecosystem, specie technology, tourism and culture.
The topics of deliberations include Southern Kerala Economic Corridor, Investment Advisory Council, Special Investment Zone, Global Gold Hub, Malayalam AI initiative, GenZ & New-Gen Technology, Incubation Centre, Kerala MSME Growth Scheme, National Pilgrimage Centres, Muziris Heritage Project and Space Economy.
A consolidated monitoring mechanism will track key milestones across the project portfolios. The Programme Committee will report the portfolio position periodically to the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, an statement added.