Chandan Healthcare Acquires Two Ansh Diagnostics Units In Ghaziabad

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Chairman & Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, “The acquisition of Ansh Diagnostics & Health Care marks our entry into Ghaziabad through two established centres. Importantly, the centres already offer pathology as well as advanced radiology services, including CT and MRI, allowing us to enter the market with an integrated diagnostic offering from the outset. Both centres are located within an established healthcare and residential catchment, with large hospitals and medical facilities in the vicinity. We believe this provides a good base to expand patient volumes, build referral relationships and integrate these facilities with Chandan Healthcare’s wider diagnostic network.”