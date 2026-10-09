Cash Ur Drive Builds An Advertising Layer Across India’s Evolving Transit Network

The gap, by management’s account, is that the company is not bidding for the same sites. A hoarding has been a hoarding for thirty years and is fought over accordingly; an electric bus depot commissioned last quarter has never carried advertising at all. CASHurDRIVE describes itself as a concept house that monetises new-age infrastructure: it bids for media rights from state transport undertakings, municipal corporations and charge point operators on tenures of three to ten years, then designs the format, installs it and measures the audience. “We do not buy buses, build charging stations or lay metro lines. The transport undertaking funds the bus. The charging operator funds the hardware. The municipality funds the shelter. We fund only the media layer that sits on top of them,” said Mr. Raghu Khanna, Chairman & Managing Director.