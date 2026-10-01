Capital India Finance Raises ₹100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Capital India Finance Limited (CIFL), a listed, non-deposit-taking NBFC, has raised ₹100 crore through the private placement of listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
According to the company, the issuance comprised a base issue of ₹50 crore and a green shoe option of ₹50 crore. The NCDs have a tenure of 27 months and carry a fixed coupon of 10% per annum, payable quarterly. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited.
CIFL CEO Pinank Shah said the NCD issuance was aimed at diversifying the company’s funding sources.
CIFL has 46 branches across nine states, compared with 29 branches at the end of FY2025. The company focuses on secured MSME and retail lending.
In FY2026, CIFL’s assets under management increased 22% year-on-year to ₹1,227.37 crore, while disbursements rose 62% to ₹753.54 crore. During FY2026, the company reported total income of ₹229.67 crore.
In Q1 FY2027, standalone total income increased 32% year-on-year to ₹69.53 crore. Disbursements increased 36%, while assets under management increased 20% year-on-year. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 43.58% as of June 30, 2026.
past performance does not guarantee future returns
Disclaimer: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) does not recommend or approve any issue nor does it guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this document. Specific attention of investors is invited to the section titled “Risk Factors” in the offer document. Investors should read the offer document carefully before investing in the securities market.
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