Blue Cloud Completes Architecture Phase Of USD 150 Million SpaceX Programme

What Was Achieved This Quarter

Architecture complete. The solution architecture across the programme is finalised. Engineering teams now build on a clear, stable and agreed foundation, which is the single biggest factor in keeping large programmes on time.

Approximately ₹25 crore of work delivered. Mobilisation and the first delivery work were executed on schedule within the first weeks of the programme.

Next quarter already under way. Work for October to December 2026 began as planned, with no gap between phases.

Executed through Blue Cloud USA. The Company’s US subsidiary leads execution, supported by engineering teams in India.

Management Comment

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said:

“This is what AI-first delivery looks like. Within weeks of starting, we have completed the architecture for a programme that spans AI infrastructure and data centres, cybersecurity and telecommunications, delivered about ₹25 crore of work, and begun the next quarter on the date we promised. Our customers should expect us to do what we say, when we say it. Our shareholders should expect us to tell them about every milestone as we reach it, and we will.”

What Comes Next

With the architecture locked, the focus now shifts to scaling build and deployment across the three sectors. Blue Cloud will keep investing in engineering capacity, delivery leadership and security assurance so that the programme continues to meet its schedule. The Company will make further disclosures to BSE and NSE as milestones are reached and as required under applicable regulations.