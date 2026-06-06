BJYM Mumbai Organises Grand Cyclothon On World Environment Day

Addressing the gathering, BJP Mumbai President Shri Ameet Satam emphasized that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility and that small changes in daily habits can make a significant difference in protecting the planet. He encouraged citizens, especially the youth, to adopt eco-friendly practices and embrace cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation that promotes both environmental protection and personal well-being. He further stated that initiatives like the Cyclothon not only spread awareness about climate responsibility but also inspire people to lead healthier and more disciplined lives.