Chitkara University And Paramotor Digital Technology Limited Come Together To Build Future-Ready Fintech Talent

“Technology is reshaping the financial landscape at an unprecedented pace, and preparing students for this transformation requires more than academic knowledge; it demands meaningful engagement with industry, real-world problem-solving, and an interdisciplinary perspective. The Sonia Asher Centre of Excellence in Future Technologies and Innovation reflects our commitment to creating learning ecosystems where students can engage with emerging technologies, understand their applications, and develop the confidence to innovate. Through this collaboration with Paramotor Digital Technology Limited, we aim to equip our students with the skills, adaptability and future-oriented mindset needed to contribute meaningfully to the evolving fintech and technology ecosystem.”