Bengaluru’s Sri Rajarajeshwari Kalaniketan Marks Fifty Years With A Double-Bill At Chowdiah Memorial Hall

The institution was founded in Bengaluru in 1976 by PNS Murthy and is today led by his daughter, Dr Veena Murthy Vijay, who received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar, conferred by the President of India on 13 August 2026. Over five decades, it has hosted more than 1,000 stage performances and trained over 500 students, and runs professional-course collaborations with Bangalore University and the Karnataka State Dr Gangubhai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.. She also recently signed an MOU with UK-based Arunima Dance Co to provide a structured curriculum and examination for UK-based Kuchipudi students.