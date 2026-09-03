FSSAI Takes Action Against Bengaluru's British Life Sciences Over Infant Food Violations

FSSAI seized misbranded infant food from British Life Sciences' Bengaluru unit and initiated legal proceedings against the company.
3.7 metric tonnes of expired infant food were destroyed on court orders to prevent reuse or diversion.
FSSAI has separately proposed a red hexagon warning label for packaged foods high in fat, sugar or salt, reversing its earlier stance.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched enforcement proceedings against Bengaluru-based British Life Sciences after finding that the company was selling misbranded and expired infant food products.
FSSAI officials carried out an inspection at the company's premises in Bengaluru and recovered a large quantity of misbranded infant food. The stock was seized under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the regulator said in a statement.
The authority added that legal action has also been initiated against the food business operator. It said the move was necessary given the risk such products could pose to infants and young children.
Expired Stock Destroyed
As per court directions, FSSAI ordered the destruction of 3.7 metric tonnes of expired infant food recovered from the company. The stock was disposed of afterward to ensure it could not be reused, diverted or reintroduced into the food supply chain, the regulator said.
British Life Sciences functions as part of the British Biologicals group and focuses largely on maternal and child nutrition. Its infant formula brands include MMS, MMS Gold, Nascent and Optilait, along with speciality formulas designed for premature and low-birth-weight infants. The company also makes baby cereals under the Mum's Care label, along with children's nutrition products, multivitamin gummies, lactation and pregnancy nutrition items, and other supplements.
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FSSAI Revisits Front-Of-Pack Warning Labels
Separately, FSSAI has proposed making warning labels mandatory on the front of packaged food products, reversing an earlier position after facing criticism over the lack of clear nutritional information on packaging.
The regulator has suggested using a red hexagon symbol for products that are high in at least two of three components: fat, sugar or salt. FSSAI had been weighing colour-coded warning labels since 2017 to alert consumers to high sugar, salt or fat content. However, after meeting food industry executives in March, the regulator shifted away from that approach. In August, it told a court that aligning with international labelling standards was "difficult." It has now proposed a black-and-white table listing nutrient content instead.
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The Indian government had explored introducing such labels for years but dropped the proposal in March following opposition from companies including Coca-Cola, as well as industry groups representing Nestle, Reuters had reported earlier. After that report, consumers and health experts raised concerns on social media, noting that Coca-Cola and Nestle already use similar labels voluntarily in some European markets.