FSSAI Takes Action Against Bengaluru's British Life Sciences Over Infant Food Violations

The regulator has suggested using a red hexagon symbol for products that are high in at least two of three components: fat, sugar or salt. FSSAI had been weighing colour-coded warning labels since 2017 to alert consumers to high sugar, salt or fat content. However, after meeting food industry executives in March, the regulator shifted away from that approach. In August, it told a court that aligning with international labelling standards was "difficult." It has now proposed a black-and-white table listing nutrient content instead.