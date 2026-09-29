TCS, IEM Kolkata Join Hands To Set Up AI Centre Of Excellence

Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, Institute of Engineering & Management, Kolkata, said, “Our endeavour has always been to ensure that education remains closely connected with the changing needs of industry and society. The Centre of Excellence with TCS will enable our students and faculty to engage more deeply with emerging technologies, applied research and real-world problem-solving. We believe this collaboration can create an important bridge between ideas developed within academia and their application at scale in industry.”