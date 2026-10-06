Asia Africa Agri Alliance Brings India–Africa Agriculture, Trade And Investment Opportunities Into Focus At GLOBOIL India 2026

Addressing the gathering, Governor Abdula highlighted that Nampula, with a population of over six million and more than two million hectares of arable land, has a strong agricultural base in groundnuts, cotton and sesame, while soybean and sunflower are emerging as strategic crops. He emphasised the province’s ambition to transition from exporting raw commodities to developing local processing capabilities, creating employment and establishing itself as a competitive agro-industrial hub for Northern Mozambique.