Ranjan Dhar, Director and Vice President – Sales and Marketing, AM/NS India, said, “The Automotive Steel Complex at Hazira will give Indian automakers a domestic source for more of the specialised grades they have traditionally imported. These steels can help them build lighter vehicles and meet demanding safety requirements. With the upcoming Steel Service Centre at Sanand, we will also bring precision processing closer to customers. Together, these investments support Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthen India’s automotive supply chain.”