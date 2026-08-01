Wealth, Purpose and the Foundations of a Great Nation

The makers of modern India were, almost without exception, men who declined the easier lives held out to them. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were born to wealth, educated in Britain, and could have slipped into the upholstered comfort of a barrister's practice. BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, carried doctorates in both law and economics. Vikram Sarabhai, Bhabha's protégé and the architect of India's space programme, grew up amid privilege and studied at Cambridge.