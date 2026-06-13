Abhishek Rungta: India’s GCCs Are At Their Most Critical Inflection Point In 25 Years. Here Is What Must Change

After nearly three decades of building enterprise technology systems for clients across 45 countries, I see a deeper shift underway. Many GCCs were built for a world of efficiency, execution and cost leverage. The next decade will reward GCCs that can own outcomes, redesign processes, apply AI responsibly, and influence enterprise decisions. That is a very different game. The decisions made over the next 18 to 24 months will determine which GCCs become genuine global enterprise nerve centres and which are reduced to execution arms, consolidated, or restructured when global boards reassess value.