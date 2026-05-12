Abeer Vivek Abrol Among Distinguished Guests At Landmark Events During The Venice Biennale

A key highlight of the Biennale festivities followed on 7 May 2026, with the celebration of philanthropist and patron of the arts Kiran Nadar’s 75th birthday. The gathering was hosted at the iconic Granaries of the Republic and Cipriani at Hotel Cipriani by Owais Husain, Minal & Dinesh Vazirani, Amit Vadehra, Gaurav Karan, Nakul Chawla, Somak Mitra, and Tushar Jiwarajka, bringing together an influential gathering of collectors, gallerists, auction house executives, and artists from across the world.