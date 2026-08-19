India Carpet Expo 2026 In Bhadohi May See 400 Exporters From 56 Countries

Preparations have begun for the 'India Carpet Expo 2026' in Bhadohi, with organisers planning to invite around 400 carpet exporters from 56 countries and seeking to strengthen business ties with BRICS nations.
The carpet fair and exhibition, billed as Asia's largest, will be held in Bhadohi from October 4-7, according to the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), an organisation under the Union Ministry of Textiles.
CEPC Chairman Mukesh Kumar Gomber said the council's office-bearers, members of its administrative committee and representatives of the fair organising committee held a long meeting on Tuesday to finalise preparations.
"We have invited 400 carpet exporters from 56 countries for the carpet fair and exhibition. Apart from them, around 350 representatives of various carpet manufacturing companies are also being invited," Gomber told PTI.
The participation of these representatives would help Indian carpet manufacturers and exporters establish direct business links and explore new resources, he said.
Gomber said the 'India Carpet Expo 2026' would prove to be a milestone for the industry and there was considerable enthusiasm among foreign buyers.
Around 300 carpet manufacturers and exporters from various states are also expected to participate, displaying their products at stalls and seeking orders to contribute to increase India's exports, he said.
CEPC Vice-Chairman Aslam Mehboob said the council was also looking to leverage India's hosting of the BRICS summit in October to expand business ties with member countries.
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He said a BRICS delegation was expected to visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the summit-related programme.
CEPC representatives would seek to meet visiting delegations and showcase the quality of Indian handmade carpets and floor coverings, while exploring opportunities for commercial partnerships, Mehboob said.
Such engagements would help further strengthen India's position as a reliable global sourcing destination for carpets and floor coverings, he said.