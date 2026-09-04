India’s Solar Manufacturing Race Is Moving From Capacity To Market Execution

India’s clean-energy story has entered a new phase.
For much of the past few years, the conversation around domestic photovoltaic manufacturing has centred on capacity—new factories, gigawatt-scale expansion plans and investments intended to strengthen local supply chains.
But as manufacturing expands, another metric is beginning to matter: how much of that production is actually reaching the market.
The FY2025-26 module shipment rankings from JMK Research & Analytics offer one indication of this transition. Rayzon Solar ranked second in the country with a 7.21% market share, placing it behind Waaree among companies covered by the assessment.
The number is significant less as a standalone ranking and more for what it represents in an increasingly competitive manufacturing ecosystem.
The Shipment Signal
Manufacturing capacity represents what a company is equipped to produce. Shipments provide a different perspective: they indicate whether that capacity is translating into products supplied to customers and projects.
JMK’s methodology distinguishes shipment and sales figures from project commissioning data. In other words, the leaderboard reflects modules moving through the marketplace rather than simply projects that have already become operational.
For manufacturers, this distinction could become increasingly important.
As more production facilities come online, companies will have to compete on factors extending beyond installed capacity—customer relationships, product availability, delivery capability and their ability to serve different project categories.
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Rayzon’s 7.21% share in FY26 therefore offers a snapshot of its presence at the supply end of the value chain.
Demand Is Expanding Alongside Manufacturing
This competition is unfolding against the backdrop of rapid renewable-energy development.
According to figures referenced in the JMK report, 118.7 GW of utility-scale solar capacity had been commissioned by March 2026, while another 58.2 GW remained in the pipeline. India commissioned 34,848 MW of utility-scale capacity during FY2026 alone.
That expansion is creating demand across multiple segments.
Large utility projects remain important, but adoption is also spreading through commercial and industrial installations and rooftop systems. The resulting opportunity is broader—and potentially more competitive—than a market dominated by a single project category.
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For suppliers, reaching customers consistently across these segments will become an important part of establishing scale.
Rayzon’s second-place ranking places it alongside some of the larger participants currently supplying this growing ecosystem. The JMK leaderboard positions the company immediately behind Waaree for FY2025-26 shipments.
From Factory Scale to Market Presence
India’s domestic manufacturing push has strengthened the supply side of its energy transition. But the next stage may be determined by something more fundamental: utilisation.
A factory can add capacity to the industry on paper. Translating that capacity into sustained sales requires manufacturers to secure customers, deliver products reliably and respond to changes in technology and demand.
This is where shipment rankings provide an additional lens on the sector.
For Rayzon Solar, the No. 2 position indicates that its modules accounted for a material portion of domestic shipments during the financial year. For the broader industry, it points towards a market where execution could increasingly separate manufacturers as production capacity expands.
The shift may also make competition more demanding. As buyers gain access to a larger pool of domestic suppliers, manufacturers could face greater scrutiny around quality, reliability, technology and supply consistency.
In that environment, simply announcing capacity may no longer be enough.
India’s clean-energy transition will require manufacturers capable of converting production infrastructure into dependable supply. Rayzon Solar’s 7.21% share and second-place FY2025-26 ranking provide one early indication of how that competition is beginning to take shape.