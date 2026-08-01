Money, Glamour and the Death of Hunger: The Great Indian Founder Exit

After Steve Jobs was forced out of Apple, the company struggled for the next 12 years. Its market share fell from 10-12% in 1985 to just 3-5% by 1996. When he returned as interim CEO in 1997, Apple was 90 days away from insolvency. Jobs restored focus and product vision, and within a year the company posted a $309mn profit. Jobs then went on to usher in the era of the iPod, iPhone and iPad.