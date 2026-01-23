India Pitches $300–350 Bn Clean Energy Investment to Global Investors at World Economic Forum 2026

The minister, while speaking at several sessions and investor meetings, said India has already built 267 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025 and is on track to meet its 2030 clean energy targets. “India today combines great demand, competitive tariffs and a stable policy framework. This creates a compelling case for patient global capital looking for long-term growth,” Joshi said during multiple sessions and bilateral meetings at WEF. India's pitch coincides with challenges to global clean energy investment, including rising interest rates, geopolitical fragmentation and slowing deployment in some regions of Europe and the US. In light of this, Indian officials aimed to present their nation as a reliable anchor for manufacturing, energy security and climate finance. So far, India has already added 267 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity as of December 2025. The country is also on track to meet its 2030 clean energy targets, including a rapid scale-up of solar, wind, battery storage and green hydrogen, the minister said. Non-fossil sources now account for nearly half of India’s installed power capacity. The minister underscored that clean energy is no longer peripheral to India’s climate commitments but central to its economic strategy. “Renewables, storage and green hydrogen are becoming cost-competitive and integral to India’s growth, industrialisation and energy security,” he said.