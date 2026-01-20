Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Pitches India’s Clean Energy Opportunities to Global Investors at Davos

Joshi pitches India as a scalable, resilient clean energy investment destination.
Talks focus on renewables, green hydrogen, storage and transmission infrastructure.
Global partnerships explored via CEPA, ISA and OSOWOG frameworks.
Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi made a strong pitch to global investors for attracting opportunities in India’s clean and green energy sector at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 19.
Underscoring India’s ability to scale renewable energy across solar, wind, green hydrogen and energy storage, the minister held focused discussions with Charles Emond, President and CEO, and Sarah Bouchard, COO of Canada-based La Caisse, on strengthening long-term climate and clean energy investments in India, reported DD News.
“The conversation centred on scaling solar, wind and hybrid renewable projects, strengthening transmission infrastructure, and exploring green hydrogen and energy storage solutions. Strongly recommended upscaling the ‘Partner with India’ initiative to tap into the group’s committed $400bn in climate action investments by 2030,” Joshi wrote in a post on X.
The interaction also highlighted strong alignment between India’s clean energy ambitions and La Caisse’s climate investment strategy, with a shared focus on advancing scalable, resilient and impact-driven solutions to support India’s energy transition, the minister wrote on X.
Joshi also held a productive meeting with Said Mohammed Ahmed Al Saqri, Economic Advisor at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Oman, to discuss deepening India–Oman cooperation in the renewable energy sector.
“Highlighted India’s proven ability to scale renewables such as solar, wind, green hydrogen and energy storage even in arid and desert conditions, offering strong opportunities for global investors,” the minister wrote on X.
The discussions at Davos also focused on joint collaboration in manufacturing and export opportunities for solar modules, electrolysers and green hydrogen, while encouraging investments in India through renewable-powered hydrogen hubs, integrated energy projects and port-based export infrastructure.
“Also explored leveraging the India–Oman CEPA, Joint Investment Fund and cooperation under the International Solar Alliance to unlock the benefits of the Global Green Energy Grid through OSOWOG, joint participation in upcoming solar and wind tenders, and industry-led innovation,” Joshi said.
The theme of WEF 2026 is ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’. With more than 200 sessions, the sessions began on January 19 and the annual meetings will go on till January 23 to address geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.
What is WEF?
The WEF is a think tank and event planner based in Geneva, Switzerland. Business executives gathered for the first summit in Davos in 1971.
However, over the years, its focus has broadened to include topics like global cooperation, technology, economic inequality and climate change.