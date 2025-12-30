How to Turn SC’s Mandate on Aravalli into Ground Reality

Restoration Road

From The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI's) recent scoping studies under the Aravalli Green Wall Project, one lesson stands out clearly: restoration cannot be treated as an afterthought once mining lease ends. It must become a non-negotiable, upfront condition—supported by financial provisioning, clear timelines, and post-closure monitoring. This aligns closely with the SC’s direction that scientific planning should guide both extraction and recovery. As the judgment states, “it may not be in the interest of ecology and environment if further mining activities are permitted to be carried out without a body of experts…examining the issue of protection of the conservation areas”.