JioStar Takes CCI Battle to Supreme Court Over Kerala TV Market Probe

JioStar has moved the SC against a CCI probe into alleged abuse of dominance and discriminatory pricing in Kerala’s TV distribution market.
The case arose from Asianet Digital Network’s complaint that JioStar offered preferential discounts to a rival distributor while controlling popular Malayalam channels and key sports rights.
Lower courts allowed the CCI investigation to continue, prompting JioStar to challenge the decision.
Reliance Industries' streaming and broadcasting company JioStar has approached the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge an ongoing investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into alleged abuse of dominance and unfair pricing practices in Kerala’s television distribution market, Mint reported.
JioStar is contesting a December 3, 2025 order of the Kerala High Court that refused to halt the CCI probe and asked the regulator to complete its investigation within eight weeks. The appeal is scheduled to be heard by a SC bench on January 27.
The case stems from a complaint filed by Asianet Digital Network, one of Kerala’s largest cable television distributors. Asianet alleged that JioStar enjoys a dominant position in the state due to its control over several popular Malayalam entertainment channels and exclusive broadcast rights for major sporting events like Indian Premier League (IPL).
In its complaint, Asianet had claimed that JioStar misused this market power by offering steep and preferential discounts to rival distributor Kerala Communicators Cable Limited (KCCL), while denying similar terms to others.
Under rules set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), broadcasters can offer discounts of up to 35% and must follow non-discriminatory pricing. However, Asianet alleged that JioStar effectively gave KCCL discounts exceeding 50% by routing payments through separate marketing and promotional agreements.
According to the complaint, these arrangements allowed KCCL to pay much lower effective prices for the same channels, enabling it to offer cheaper subscription packages, attract more customers and gain market share, while Asianet faced higher costs.
After reviewing the complaint, the CCI in February 2022 found a prima facie case and ordered a detailed investigation, clarifying that this was only a preliminary step and not a finding of guilt. JioStar challenged the order, arguing that pricing and contractual disputes fall under Trai’s jurisdiction and should be handled by the telecom regulator and its appellate tribunal.
The CCI countered that competition law applies even in regulated sectors and that its mandate to examine abuse of market power is not barred by the presence of another regulator.
Notably, in May 2025, a single judge of the Kerala HC upheld the CCI’s probe, a decision later affirmed by a division bench in December, prompting JioStar to move the SC.