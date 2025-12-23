No New Aravalli Mining Until Sustainability Study, Govt Confirms

No new mining leases in Aravallis until Management Plan for Sustainable Mining completed.
Supreme Court definition clarifies Aravalli Hills and Ranges, addressing ecological concerns nationwide.
Existing mines continue only if following strict environmental safeguards and government guidelines.
The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has sought to calm fears of ecological damage to the Aravalli hills, insisting there is no imminent threat to the region and that mining will remain strictly regulated, with no new licences issued until a comprehensive sustainability study is completed, reported Mint.
Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said the government’s approach rests on continued afforestation, eco-sensitive zone notifications and strict scrutiny of any mining activity to ensure the Aravallis remain a natural heritage and a critical ecological shield.
His comments coincide with the controversy surrounding a November 20 Supreme Court order defining and safeguarding the Aravalli Range, which has drawn attention because of mining and the scope of protected areas.
The top court has accepted the recommendations of a committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges.
According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an “Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other”, stated a PTI report.
The order has led to concerns that the revised definition could open up more areas to mining, construction and commercial activity, raising the risk of ecological damage to the Aravalli range.
Yadav underlined that mining in the Aravalli region would remain tightly regulated. “The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) will prepare a district wise Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalis. Till the study is done, no fresh licence for mining will be given,” he said at a press briefing.
He added that the Supreme Court has also directed the preparation of such a plan. “After that, permission from ICFRE will be required before any activity can proceed.”
At present, mining activity is limited to around 277.89 square kilometres of the Aravalli region, out of a total area of 1,43,577 square kilometres, according to the minister.
Strict Mining Regulations Enforced
According to reports, the government has clarified that the new definition is meant to strengthen regulation and bring uniformity, adding that a single, objective definition was needed to regulate mining consistently across state in a statement issued on December 21.
It added that the new definition covers the entire hill system—including slopes, associated landforms and intervening areas—explicitly protecting hill clusters and their connections.
The environment ministry said that it is wrong to assume that mining will be allowed on all landforms under100 metres.
The government maintained that areas within the Aravalli hills or ranges are excluded from new mining leases, while existing ones can continue if they follow sustainable mining norms.