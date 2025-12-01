PMO Pushes Environmental Agencies to Fast-Track Air Pollution Studies Amid Policy Delays

The amicus also stated in his note that Delhi's Environment Action Plan, which was adopted as the State Action Plan, still depends on measures formulated in 2018. This is true even though the government has since conducted at least three source-apportionment studies, including the 2023 real-time assessment. All states and UTs were instructed to expedite the transition to electric vehicles, increase the number of charging stations, and step up enforcement during a high-level meeting presided over by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.