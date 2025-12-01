Mumbai Deploys GRAP-4 Amid Declining Air Quality Levels — What It Means for Residents

Attributing the worsening AQI to the infrastructure in the city, Sushma Nair, scientist with India Meteorological Department (IMD), told PTI that the temperature inversion and north-easterly winds are a characteristic of this time of the season when there is transition to winter. Conditions favour temperature inversion when clearer skies allow the ground to cool rapidly and wind speeds are low. A dense layer of cold air gets trapped below warm air, preventing pollutants from dispersing.