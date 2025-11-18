Deteriorating Air Quality in Delhi-NCR Triggers GRAP 4, SC Urges Action on Stubble Burning

According to Akashvani News, Stage 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been enacted from 8 am in Delhi-NCR, considering the constant ‘severe’ air quality. Stage 4 of GRAP bans entry of heavy vehicles from other states in Delhi, along with banning all construction activities. In addition, it also mandates shifting of classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode. However, trucks carrying essential commodities and providing essential services will be allowed. All CNG, Electric and BS-VI Diesel trucks will also be permitted to enter Delhi.