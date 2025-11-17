Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’, SC to Review Steps on Stubble Burning

Delhi’s AQI stays ‘very poor’ with multiple stations slipping into ‘severe’.
Temperature drops to season’s lowest as pollution levels remain consistently high.
Supreme Court to review government actions on stubble burning and air quality.
Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality with an overall AQI of 356, even as the city logged its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 8.7 degrees Celsius on November 17, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the IMD said.
Data from the CPCB's Sameer app showed that five monitoring stations reported air quality in the 'severe' category, while 29 stations recorded 'very poor' levels with readings between 300 and 400. Four stations fell in the 'poor' category.
Among the 38 AQI monitoring stations in the capital, Bawana reported the highest pollution level with an AQI of 419. Other areas in the "severe" category included Narela (405), Jahangirpuri (404), Wazirpur (402) and Rohini (401).
According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius was 3.6 notches below normal, with humidity at 92 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius under mostly clear skies.
The previous lowest in recent years was 7.3 degrees on November 29, 2022. In 2023, the lowest minimum in November was 9.2 degrees, and in 2024, 9.5 degrees.
Citing a forecast by Early Warning Systen for Delhi (EWS), a forecasting model under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Hindustan Times reported that Delhi’s air quality is likely to be in the severe category from November 17 till 19. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to be between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ category.
Court Seeks Action on Pollution
According to The Hindu, the Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea related to stubble burning that has been adding to the already worsening air quality levels in Delhi-NCR.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria had earlier agreed to hear the plea on November 17. “Let Punjab and Haryana governments respond on steps taken to control stubble burning,” the bench said as it ordered listing of the case on November 17.
Earlier in November, the top court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to file an affidavit detailing the steps it has taken so far to prevent the air pollution situation in Delhi-NCR from deteriorating further.
The bench was hearing the MC Mehta case and had said the authorities must act proactively and not wait for pollution levels to reach a “severe” stage.
Amicus curiae Singh had flagged media reports indicating that several air quality monitoring stations in Delhi were not functioning during the Diwali period.
(With inputs from PTI).