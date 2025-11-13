Toxic Smog Worsens in Delhi Amid Surge in Crop Burning — Here's Why

Roots of Smog

Citing the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) data, the 2019 study titled Crop Residue Burning in India: Policy Challenges and Potential Solutions in the journal Current Science, stated that India generates on an average 500Mn tonnes (Mt) of crop residue per year. The same report shows that a majority of this crop residue is in fact used as fodder, fuel for other domestic and industrial purposes. However, there is still a surplus of 140 Mt out of which 92 Mt is burned each year. The study noted that the portion burnt as agricultural waste in India, in volume is much larger than the entire production of agricultural waste in other countries in the region.