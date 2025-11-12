Delhi’s Severe Air Quality Triggers GRAP 3, SC Pulls Up States Over Stubble Burning

Delhi’s AQI hits 413 as toxic smog blankets the national capital.
SC seeks response from Punjab, Haryana over widespread stubble burning reports.
Experts blame calm winds, temperature inversion for trapping pollutants near surface.
Delhi experienced yet another day of deteriorating air quality as air quality index (AQI) of the national capital rose to an alarming 413 at 8 am, according to data from central pollution control board (CPCB), reported ANI.
According to CPCB, several monitoring stations in Delhi have recorded alarming levels of pollution, with AQI readings surpassing 400 in most areas. Wazirpur recorded 458, the highest reading at around 7 am.
Air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas sank to the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season on November 11, as the AQI rose from 362 on November 10 to 429 (as of 11.30 am) on November 11, with Mundka recording an alarming 464 on the scale, reported The Hindustan Times.
Considering the worsening condition of air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already invoked Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR), categorising Delhi’s air as the ‘Severe’ category.
In view of the deteriorating air, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that schools up to Class 5 will operate in a hybrid mode, allowing both online and in-person classes to minimise children's exposure to toxic air, reported ANI.
Experts blamed the extremely polluted air to dipping temperatures and a drop in wind speed for the disrupted air quality on November 11. This leads to inversion, where a layer of warm air sits on top of cooler air, trapping it. The warm layer tends to lock in the pollutants close to the surface, creating a visible haze as they are not able to disperse.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe", as per the CPCB classification.
Supreme Court Seeks Answers
Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have started burning stubble on a large scale without facing any punishment or restriction, and this has added to the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court was told on November 11.
A bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, which is scheduled to hear the air pollution case on curiae, that a response be sought from the governments of Punjab and Haryana, reported PTI.
Singh referred to NASA satellite images to buttress her point that stubble burning in these two states has commenced and it is contributing to already severe air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.
"The apex court orders are being flouted with impunity," she said, adding that these states should respond to the present situation.
"We will pass some orders on Wednesday," the CJI said.
Earlier on November 3, the top court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to file an affidavit detailing the steps it has taken so far to prevent air pollution in Delhi-NCR from peaking further.
(With inputs from PTI.)