Hidden Cost of Dark Data: How Your Unused Files Saved on Cloud is Fuelling the Next Climate Crisis

“Digital sustainability does not demand that organisations do less; it encourages them to do better. Rethinking dark data management is a step towards reducing digital emissions and conserving resources,” Hanile Smuts, one of the authors of the 2025 study ‘From dark data to insight: The role of knowledge management in promoting digital decarbonisation’ told Down To Earth.



Emphasising the idea of introducing “digital decarbonisation”, the October 2022 report on dark data by WEF also underscored that organisations need to reduce the carbon footprint of the digital data itself.