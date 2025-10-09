Dr Neeraj Jain from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital warned, "We used to think of RA as mainly genetic, but pollution is rewriting that narrative. The environmental burden is tipping the scales, turning healthy individuals into patients. The fact that young people with no family history are developing RA should set the alarm bells ringing." Doctors are not just witnessing more RA cases but also more severe ones. Reduced green spaces in the urban areas are worsening the problem, depriving residents of protective environmental buffers, Dr Pulin Gupta from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, said.