GST Council Retains 5% EV Tax, Strengthening India’s Clean Mobility and E-Commerce Logistics

Reports say the announcement by the Council on September 3 gave a wave of relief for the EV makers of the country. Business Standard reported that the government should treat hybrid cars like EVs for tax purposes, a view shared by Toyota, which noted that supporting both options can help curb petrol and diesel use as India’s economy grows.



EV sales reached 15,500 units, with Tata Motors leading the market with a 40% share, followed by Mahindra at 18% between April and July this year. Tesla has also entered with its Model Y, though deliveries are yet to begin, according to ET.