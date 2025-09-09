Punjab Battles Worst Floods in Decades as Heavy Rains Cause Mass Destruction

The reason behind such intense monsoon trends is being attributed to the climate crisis. According to BBC, scientists said one of the main reasons for changes is a higher amount of moisture in the air now from both the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea due to a warmer climate.



According to BBC, the growing occurrence of such intense monsoons is associated with cloudbursts. Cloudbursts are a phenomenon wherein moisture-laden clouds hit the hills and pour large amounts of rain rapidly over a small area. Other factors contributing to intense floods include westerly disturbances, global warming and rapid melting of glaciers. Swelling underground lakes, landslides blocking rivers and encroachments on river paths and floodplains further aggravate flooding in both mountains and plains. In addition, rampant infrastructure development such as highways, tunnels and hydropower plants weakens the mountains and clogs waterways with plastic dumped in the open, worsening drainage.