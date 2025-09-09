Punjab Battles Worst Floods in Decades as Heavy Rains Cause Mass Destruction

Over 4 lakh people affected, 51 dead, losses exceed ₹13,000 crore.
Experts cite blocked drains, encroachments and unregulated construction worsening floods.
Punjab's flood destruction is exacerbated by climate-driven rainfall extremes and poor dam management.
Punjab is reeling from one of its worst floods in decades affecting nearly four lakh people claiming 51 lives damaging several villages and causing estimated losses of over ₹13,000 crore according to TOI and The Hindu.
Considering the grim situation in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on September 9 to assess the damage caused by heavy monsoon floods that have affected thousands across the state
The flood situation has worsened due to incessant heavy rains and overflowing rivers over the past week which are the primary reasons for triggering the flooding. Experts say human interventions including blocked drainage systems and encroachments on natural water channels are among the causes of flooding. Further unregulated construction activities such as road construction have aggravated the crisis.
Punjab underwent major floods in 2023, 2019, 2013, 2010, 2008 and 2004 with 1988 continuing to be the most disastrous year in recent history. About 75% of India’s total annual rainfall occurs during the monsoon season lasting between June and September. Floods cause loss of life and extensive damage to crops, houses and public utilities. This year the Sutlej, Ravi and Beas rivers are experiencing flooding submerging farmland, roads and low-lying areas. Dangerously rising river levels have destroyed standing crops deepening the burden of loss for farmers and affecting the rural economy.
Monsoon Deluge Hits Punjab
India’s monsoon has changed intensity this year with half of the country battling floods after experiencing continuous heavy rainfall, with Punjab witnessing its worst deluge since 1988. Citing data from the India Meteorological Department, BBC reported that Punjab has recorded 1000% excess rainfall in just 24 hours.
Rainfall in northwest India was recorded 180% above average and 73% in the south between August 28 and September 3 with more heavy rain expected to drench large parts of the country this week, translating to landslides and floods in several parts.
The reason behind such intense monsoon trends is being attributed to the climate crisis. According to BBC, scientists said one of the main reasons for changes is a higher amount of moisture in the air now from both the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea due to a warmer climate.
According to BBC, the growing occurrence of such intense monsoons is associated with cloudbursts. Cloudbursts are a phenomenon wherein moisture-laden clouds hit the hills and pour large amounts of rain rapidly over a small area. Other factors contributing to intense floods include westerly disturbances, global warming and rapid melting of glaciers. Swelling underground lakes, landslides blocking rivers and encroachments on river paths and floodplains further aggravate flooding in both mountains and plains. In addition, rampant infrastructure development such as highways, tunnels and hydropower plants weakens the mountains and clogs waterways with plastic dumped in the open, worsening drainage.
Dam Management Faces Challenges
Release of water from dams including Bhakra dam (that sits on Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district), Pong dam (that sits on the Beas in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district) and Thein dam (located on the Ravi at the border of J&K and Punjab) becomes imperative when excess rainfall fills the dams’ reservoirs, according to The New Indian Express.
Even controlled releases could cause flooding downstream during heavy rainfall. The reasons pointed out by state board officials to The Indian Express include lack of cushion for sudden August–September rains because the state board, by maintaining high levels of water in the reservoir in July and August, wanted to ensure there is enough water for winter irrigation. What worsened the situation was the absence of timely warnings that led to sudden releases, blindsiding state officials downstream.