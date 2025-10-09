Peter Jannik Sjonloft, partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, said, "India is one of the world’s most important and dynamic renewable energy markets, and we collaborate with entities who share our vision of long-term value creation, strong investor returns, and meaningful contributions to the global energy transition." POWERCON’s domain expertise, OEM-neutral approach, and skilled team make them the ideal partner for CIP to maximise the performance and value of our investments in India, Sjonloft added.