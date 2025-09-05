Delhi’s Yamuna Floods Signal Rising Monsoon Risks and Climate Vulnerability

Yamuna’s water level peaked at 207.48 metres on September 4 before starting to recede. Despite this, several areas across Delhi and neighbouring districts remained flooded on the morning of September 5, with the river at 207.33 metres at 7 am.



Data from the Central Water Commission suggested that the river’s water level was stabilising after breaching the danger mark for two consecutive days amid heavy rainfall in the capital, reported HT.